Microsoft Office 2024 license drops to just $159.97

TL;DR: Ditch subscription costs and buy a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 for $159.97.

Save on access to your favorite Microsoft Office programs when you buy a Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License for $159.97 (reg. $249). Microsoft just raised the price of the consumer version of Microsoft 365 for the first time in 12 years by $3 a month, driving users back to full license ownership to ensure consistent access to these programs with a single purchase. Maintain access to:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

What's the Office 2024 got that previous versions don't? It runs smoother and faster, especially in Excel. Juggle large datasets with multiple workbooks open without experiencing lag. Benefit from advanced content creation tools, such as PowerPoint's ability to record voice narration for presentations and integrate live camera feeds, ideal for remote presentations. Enjoy a modernized user interface that's cohesive across all Office apps for an intuitive, simple-to-learn system.

MSO 2024 also brings you into the modern era with AI-powered features, including intelligent suggestions for design and natural language processing to summarize, translate, and extract key information. AI can also assist with data analysis and visualization in Excel and help you bring documents up to current accessibility standards with alt text for images, audio descriptions, and more. In other words, it is less busy work for you.

Workers in remote and hybrid roles will appreciate the concentration on collaboration with Office 2024's co-authoring feature for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and One Note. Work on a document simultaneously while communicating via built-in chat and comments. Refer to version histories to track document changes for consistency. Prove to your boss that return-to-office initiatives aren't worth it!

If you want to own your Microsoft Office tools instead of subscribing to them, try Microsoft Office 2024. Get lifetime access to the five applications it contains without any concerns about cost increases. Stick to the same set of tools you know in love rather than encountering routine updates. Avoid cloud integration if desired to maintain your preferred level of privacy. Office 2024 is designed to keep you connected on your terms to the apps you need for work and fun.

Now, with a price drop to $159.97, this originally $249 lifetime license will give you access to the apps you want — with none of the subscription add-ons you don't.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License – $159.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.