Musk mocks the suffering of people he has fired

Elon Musk took to his very own social network to celebrate the suffering he has caused.

In response to reports that Washington DC unemployment numbers are on the rise, as over thirty thousand federal workers have already been fired, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk claimed to be "draining the swamp." We've heard endless stories of valuable workers who do everything from managing our nuclear arsenal to our parks losing their jobs and their service. If you wanted to go to Yosemite or Yellowstone this summer, things look pretty bleak.

Screenshot of Social Media

Musk is celebrating the destruction of the D.C. community itself, cynically labeling anyone who works in the public sector as part of the "swamp," despite the fact that his cuts sweep across multiple government departments, from USAID, to the National Parks Service, Health and Human Services, Education, USDA scientists, and even the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA). With D.C. literally being built for the sole purpose of housing the federal government, it could be catastrophic to the nation's capitol as a city and community to see this level of unemployment. Not just for government workers themselves, but for the service industry that caters to the D.C. community and to the tourism it generates. MTN

