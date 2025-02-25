Passenger video: Mysterious haze fills Delta Air Lines flight, forcing emergency landing

A Delta Air Lines flight flying from Atlanta, Georgia to Columbia, South Carolina was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport yesterday morning after a mysterious haze filled the plane.

Footage captured by one of the 94 passengers shows a thick smoky haze filling the Boeing 717 plane while passengers cover their mouths (see video below, posted by CNN). Some said it was hard to breathe.

"A few of us passengers started to question why or what was going on. People started screaming, 'Smoke, smoke, smoke!'" one passenger told CNN, while another explained, "When the plane took off it began to fill up with haze, and (it) was hard to breathe at times."

The passengers evacuated the plane on the runway using slides and were taken to a conference room at the airport, but were eventually released without any answers, according to CNN. And as of this post, Delta is still investigating but do not yet know (or have not yet disclosed) what caused the haze, let alone what the haze actually was.

