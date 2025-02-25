Spunky parrot argues for bedtime cookies: "But I'm a good boy!" (video)

You don't have to be human to develop a strong sweet tooth (or sweet beak!) right before bedtime. As proven by Twinkie, an adorable yellow parrot who sounds like a toddler as he whines for a midnight snack.

No matter what his owner says — such as asking Twinkie how he got on the kitchen counter, or telling him he can't have a sweet treat because it's time to go to bed — he eyes the boxes of pink heart-shaped cookies near his feet and argues, "But I'm a good boy!" (See his video below, posted by twinkietheparrot.)

Via ParadePets

