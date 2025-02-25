Tesla sales plunge 45% in Europe while EV market soars

Things are looking up in Europe for electric car makers. EV sales jumped 37% in January. But for some reason, Europeans aren't buying Teslas as much as they used to. In fact, Tesla sales dropped 45% last month in Europe.

"The Elon Musk-led company registered only 9,945 cars in January, down from 18,161 a year ago, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association," reports reports Bloomberg.

Why are Europeans turned off by Tesla? It could be that they're waiting for a newer model. It could also be that Musk can't stop badmouthing Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promotes Germany's far-right AfD party, called for the imprisonment of UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, and endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory accusing Jewish people of "hatred against whites" on Twitter.

But he thought people would look past all that because his cars are awesome. In 2023 Musk told Andrew Ross Sorkin:

With respect to Tesla, we make the best cars. Whether you hate me, like me or are indifferent, do you want the best car, or do you not want the best car?

Europe has answered his question. At the rate they are abandoning Tesla's tarnished brand, Musk will soon be siring offspring faster than he sells cars.

