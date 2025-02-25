The Good Liars take CPAC, interview fake ICE officer

I'm pleased to report that The Good Liars have yet to miss. The comedy duo are absolute masters at simply letting the absurdity of the MAGA cult expose itself, with nothing more than a pointed question or two to set the ball in motion. With the Conservative Action Political Conference having taken place just last weekend, it was a sure bet that they'd be there – and as per usual, they delivered.

The absolute highlight is the opening interview with someone impersonating a law enforcement official for his own sense of superiority, which is a crime in every state. He was later identified as J6 insurrectionist Brandon Fellows, who apparently learned nothing from his prison stay and is right back to intimidating anyone he thinks is an "illegal" with his fake ICE getup. It's equal parts funny and sobering, as tends to be the trend with American politics lately.