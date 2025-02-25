Visit a historic shell-shaped Shell gas station in Winston-Salem, NC

In North Carolina, you can visit a former Shell Gas Station from back in the day that is shaped like a shell. This Shell Service Station in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was built in 1930 as a way to boost brand recognition in the area. It belongs to the National Register of Historic Place, and is located in the Waughtown-Belview Historic District at the intersection of Sprague and Peachtree Streets.

Preservation North Carolina, an organization focused on conserving historic landmarks, spent $50,000 restoring the station to its original state. The restoration included stripping layers of faded yellow paint to show off the Shell's original yellow-orange color. The front door was also fixed up, amongst other repairs that made it look good as new.

Today, the station operates as a museum for Preservation North Carolina. I'm glad that this historic, novelty service station has been restored and made into a permanent roadside attraction. Its shell shape is so cute. I hope I can see it in person someday!

