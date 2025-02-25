You can't stuff an AirTag in your wallet, but these credit card-sized trackers work just as well

TL;DR: When you get a 3-pack of KeySmart SmartCard trackers for $79.97, you can track your wallet, ID, or luggage anywhere.

Tired of hunting down lost items every morning? Keep track of your wallet, lanyard, backpack, pet's carrier, and more when you attach a KeySmart® SmartCard. This compact tracker works with Apple's Find My app to show the location of your tagged items, and you can get three of them on sale for $79.97 (reg. $119).

Why a SmartCard instead of an AirTag?

AirTags don't fit everywhere. And they can be noticeable and therefore easily discarded. It's less noticeable when you slip the slim KeySmart SmartCard into a wallet slot or behind your work badge on a lanyard, but you still get the advantage of tracking your important belongings.

The SmartCard is shaped like a credit card and about as thick as two cards stacked together. Once every five months or so, give it a charge on any Qi-enabled wireless charger — simpler than finding replacement batteries for AirTags. Rely on its durable design and IPX8 waterproof rating when you stash it in hiking packs or outdoor gear that could come in contact with wet environments. In fact, it can survive up to an hour in up to 3.3 feet of water.

Apple Find My lets you pinpoint lost items on the map, not just one that is nearby. Lost mode creates a message with your contact information for anyone who comes across your lost item and card. If it's within hearing distance, play an alert to track the item down. Set a "left behind" alert so you know if you accidentally leave an area without your tagged item.

You have until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a 3-pack of KeySmart SmartCards for $79.97.

