Check out the Valley Heat podcast

This podcast reminds me of Los Feliz Daycare being mashed up with Welcome to Night Vale, except it is set in Burbank, California, which is far creepier.

The other day, my friend Jim Turner texted me, "Wanna feel better? Check out Valley Heat podcast. Best thing I've heard in years!" and then sent me a link to The Valley Heat podcast. I now feel better and am passing it along to you. I want to avoid any spoilers. Have a great time:

