Here is eight hours of Severance music to refine to

Electronic music duo ODESZA, composers of the Severance score, have delivered a full eight hours of "Music To Refine To." Enjoy it below.
Here's the track list:
0:00 – Innie Entrance 1:00:00 – MDR File Assignment 2:00:00 – Initiate Refinement 3:00:00 – Refine Clusters 3:38:45 – Music Dance Experience 4:00:00 – Sever Distractions 5:00:00 – Revere Kier 6:00:00 – Purify Data 7:00:00 – Outie Departure
