Here is eight hours of Severance music to refine to

The cast of Severance. The cast of Severance. Image via Apple TV

Electronic music duo ODESZA, composers of the Severance score, have delivered a full eight hours of "Music To Refine To." Enjoy it below.

Here's the track list:


0:00 – Innie Entrance 1:00:00 – MDR File Assignment 2:00:00 – Initiate Refinement 3:00:00 – Refine Clusters 3:38:45 – Music Dance Experience 4:00:00 – Sever Distractions 5:00:00 – Revere Kier 6:00:00 – Purify Data 7:00:00 – Outie Departure

