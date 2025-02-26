Legendary Irish journalist and "Going for Gold" host Henry Kelly dead at 78

Whenever I was off school as a wee lad I'd enter the mysterious and unbidden world of daytime television. In Britain in the 1980s and early 1990s, that meant Pebble Mill and Curry on Ice and of course Going for Gold, the exciting European-themed game show where each contestant was from a different European country. It was cheesy and comically propagandistic (watch intro below!) and it was presented by the marvelous Irishman Henry Kelly. Droll, charming and gentle, Kelly brought a blue and gold joy to any given childhood bout of cold, flu or diarrhea. Kelly, alas, is dead at 78.

Kelly was a journalist who later pivoted to light entertainment, hosting TV gameshow Game For A Laugh and Going For Gold in the 1980s and 90s. He also presented programmes on BBC Radio 4, LBC and Classic FM. In a statement, Kelly's family said he "died peacefully" on Tuesday "after a period of ill health"."Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family," it continued, "including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry's daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie".

Kelly appreciated his role as an ascended master of light entertainment. Pictured here is a 1990s UK print ad for Asahi Super Dry beer that made meta fun of Japan's taste for out-of-fashion yet dignified Western d-listers.

And, as promised, behold the liminal synthwave EUtopia of Going for Gold. Composed by none other than Hans Zimmer.