Revenge of the Sith returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary

The Star Wars prequel trilogy may have had a few stumbles, but Revenge of the Sith will always be my favorite entry in the saga. The intrigue! The worldbuilding! The Shakespearean drama of it all! That final fight, which is still the best lightsaber duel in the entire series – sue me. If you happen to feel the same way, you're in luck: Anakin's fall from grace will be returning to the big screen this April to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.

Revenge of the Sith return to the big screen for one week beginning April 25. The screenings will be available in select U.S. theaters, as well as international territories and in several formats, including for the first time, in 4DX. — Star Wars News Net (@starwarsnewsnet.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T16:29:55.105Z

Details on which theaters exactly will be showing the movie will likely be revealed closer to that date, but even this barebones announcement makes me want to grab a ticket – I'm immensely happy for all the love the prequels have been getting lately. Apparently all it took was a trilogy of even worse movies for us to start appreciating them in retrospect.