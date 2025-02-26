Shut the F*** up! Funny but helpful PSA explains how to talk to the cops

Here's a terrific public service announcement from the National Lawyers Guild, Detroit and Michigan Chapter. The PSA features lawyers Denise Heberle and Bill Goodman, who draw upon their years of legal experience to guide you on what to do when interacting with law enforcement in a variety of scenarios. Their message gets straight to the point, and can be boiled down to one crucial piece of advice: SHUT THE F*** UP!

The video was created three years ago but remains as relevant as ever. After introducing themselves as they sit at table having a cup of tea, Heberle and Goodman, who at first look soft spoken and genteel, explain that they have made this video for young people who are new to fighting fascism. As they continue, their polite facade crumbles as they discuss fire bombs and start dropping f-bombs:

Denise: Together, we've been fighting fascism for over 50 years.

Bill: And so much has changed over those 50 years, such as the ingredients to a successful fire bomb,

Denise: And the glass that bank windows are made of.

Bill: But there's one thing that hasn't changed over 50 years, something that is so important to tell you kids who are new to this movement:

Both: Shut the f*** up!

They go on to list a number of scenarios where their advice holds:

Sitting in police transport van after a protest

In a holding cell with your comrades

Cop knocks on your door

Texting on an unsecured device

Pulled over by the cops after a protest

Cop asking about your day

Feds call your mom

When the cops come calling

In all of these scenarios, what should you do? SHUT THE F*** UP!

Watch the brilliant PSA here.

And for more details about your rights when you're stopped by the police in public or at a protest, if you've been pulled over by the police, if the police are at your door, if you've been arrested by the police at a protest, or if the police haave violated your rights, check out these helpful "Know Your Rights" guides assembled by the ACLU (here are the guides for "Stopped by Police" and "Protesters' Rights"). And visit the main ACLU "Know Your Rights" page, which covers voting rights, LGBTQ rights, students' rights, religious freedom, prisoners' rights, disability rights, and more.