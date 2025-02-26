The best, worst and weirdest of perfume reviews

It's hard to describe a scent. This is the key obstacle that both consumers and manufacturers of perfume and cologne have been running up against for decades, but damned if it's going to stop them from trying anyway. If you've never hopped on Fragrantica and read through some of the absolutely bizarre things people have to say about their favorite fragrances, you've been missing out – but not to worry; the Reviewers of Fragrantica blog as you covered. It's a project dedicated to finding the very best scent testimonials… 'best' here often simply meaning 'weirdest'. What could be better than a perfume called 'Inexcusable Evil'? A lot, apparently. How about one that's just described as smelling 'scary'?

The sheer creativity of the featured users is something to behold – as a writer, I'm envious of that 'Jeffrey Dahmer or a vampire' line. If you've ever had even a passing interest in fragrance (or just worn one), the blog is worth a read. I'm curious to know what they would think of that one potato-scented perfume…