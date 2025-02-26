Trump: $5-million 'gold card' for ultra-rich immigrants starts in 2 weeks — welcomes 'very nice' Russian oligarchs

As the richest man in the world — South African-born Elon Musk — uses a chainsaw to decimate the U.S. federal workforce, Donald Trump introduced the $5-million "gold card" for other moguls to take a shot at the United States. And that includes Russian oligarchs, Trump confirmed, telling a reporter that his ultra-rich Russian friends are "very nice people."

"We're going to be selling a gold card," Trump said yesterday during a press conference in the Oval Office. "You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card."

And when a reporter asked Trump if Russian oligarchs would be invited to buy one of these gold cards, Trump responded, "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people." (See clip below, posted by The Wall Street Journal.)

Trump said his gold-card scheme would begin in about two weeks.

From CNN:

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, standing alongside Trump, said the card will replace the government's EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which allows foreign investors to pump money into US projects that create jobs and then apply for visas to immigrate to the US. Created by Congress in 1992, the EB-5 program can grant green cards to immigrants who make a minimum investment of least $1,050,000, or $800,000 in economically distressed zones called targeted employment areas, to create jobs for American workers, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website.





