Bird dropped severed human hand into schoolyard

A severed hand turned up outside Our Lady Immaculate School in Darndale, Dublin, Ireland last Friday. Obviously concerned, police combed CCTV footage but found no evidence of any violent act. But they did spot a bird flying overhead with the hand in its beak, and then watched the hand fall to the ground.

They've since identified the source of the hand and it's, unsurprisingly, quite sad.

"A 12-year-old boy is now being treated for horrific hand injuries following [an] incident at a bonfire in Darndale," reports the Irish Mirror. "It's understood he lost his hand when a gas canister exploded."

A DNA analysis is apparently underway to confirm the connection between the two incidents.

Previously:

• Florida man's dismembered hand found in canal…. wasn't that

• Dismembered Bigfoot foot in photo… isn't that

• Check out this bloody, dismembered leg… cake.

• 'Dismembered legs' found roadside identified as something else entirely