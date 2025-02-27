Brian Lagerstrom's recipe for the greatest brownie of all time

Everyone loves a good brownie. YouTube chef Brian Lagerstrom has a recipe to make the best.

I have been on a quest for a good fudgy brownie for a long time. When I saw that Brian Lagerstrom had a video out promising his best recipe, after making what he says is hundreds of batches. Last night I baked a chocolate cake, so this has to wait a week for me — but I am excited to give his brownies a try.

I've followed many of Brian's recipes and only had terrific results. His beef bourguignon is one of my favorites, and a winter regular in my kitchen,

