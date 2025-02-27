Conservatives upset at DOGE officials being named

Elon Musk is making the most of his vague but powerful role in Trump's administration, but conservatives are upset that his cronies and hatchetmen—the "Department of Government Efficiency"—are being publicly named. Such is the price of being a public official responsible for firing thousands of people.

Former Newsmax employee Breanna Morello posted on X that identifying the individuals working for the White House was somehow "putting the lives of DOGE employees at risk."

"You'll notice they have no problem detailing the individuals cutting fraud and wasteful federal spend, while hiding the names of the so-called reporters who worked on this hit piece," Morello continued, outing herself for not finishing the article, where the bylines of some 15 Times reporters are listed.

But despite DOGE's mandate, some experts believe that the organization's haphazard work chopping the government into nonfunctional bits will actually add to the deficit. On Tuesday, The Atlantic's Jonathan Chait argued that DOGE's "inflated" savings thus far had amounted to little more than a "rounding error" and that the group's decision to take a metaphorical chain saw to the IRS had effectively decimated the government's ability to collect revenue (taxes)—moves that could actually increase the nation's debt.