Elon Musk discovers exciting new way to crash planes by flying in straight lines

Elon Musk blessed us with his extraordinary aviation expertise after someone on Twitter questioned why their San Francisco to Houston flight took a curved path instead of going straight.

Musk, taking time out from his busy schedule of destroying Twitter and accidentally canceling ebola prevention programs, jumped in to agree that these silly pilots should just fly in straight lines. No one ever thought of this time-saving idea before until Elon Musk thought it up all by himself with that big brain of his! His mommy Mae must be so proud of her special boy!

Except… oopsie! Turns out there was massive turbulence in the way.

Actual pilots and aviation experts rudely swarmed the thread to spread fake news, like "weather exists" and "the Earth is round" and "we'd prefer not to die in a fiery crash because we ignored storm systems." But what do they know? They've only spent years training and actually flying planes, unlike Elon Musk. Being consistently wrong about basic facts is just another charming quirk that his incel fan base coos and shivers in delight over.

Musk is probably already drafting tweets calling the pilots "pedos" and "retards" while his army of sociopathic manbabies prepares to explain how ACTUALLY, their God-Emperor meant something totally different and much smarter that us normies couldn't possibly understand

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Previously:

• 21 DOGE staffers ditch Elon Musk in mass resignation

• Elon Musk tells Germans not to feel 'guilt' over country's past at far-right rally