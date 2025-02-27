Game of Shrooms returns on June 14, 2025

If you're planning to participate in this year's Game of Shrooms as an artist, you've only got a couple of months left to make your mushroom-themed art before hiding it and waiting for mushroom hunters across the globe to delight in the discovery of the treasures you've left behind!

Game of Shrooms, a mushroom-themed scavenger hunt, was created in 2019 by artist Daniel "Attaboy" Seifert, who calls the event an "international underground holiday." Attaboy goes on to describe it as: "a world-wide non-religious, no cost, political-free interactive 'art show' of making and sharing."

Game of Shrooms 2025 will take place on June 14, 2025. On this day, artists all over the world will hide their original mushroom-themed art works in public places and will give hints, typically via Instagram or other social media, about where to find the art:

Envision a collaborative art movement spanning the globe, free from religious dogma, where people actively create, share, and encounter moments of absolute freakin' wonder.

If you want to participate as an artist, there's an artist submission form here. Make sure to leave no trace, to not hide art in protected areas or damage property, and to retrieve your art work after the event if nobody finds it. As Attaboy states, " On June 14th, 2025, mushrooms invade the human space, not the other way around." Here's a list of more tips for artists:

Make painting or sculpture or other art. If you are doing little paintings, I find it is best to add little popsicle sticks to bottom of them in the back so that the art doesn't get dirty if placed near the ground. Post preview teasers to build the suspense. Add a link to where you'll be posting previews to the Global Map! Be sure to mention the city or general area you're in too. Also be sure to #tag it #gameofshrooms unless, of course, want to be a mysterious farmer. Put your IG tag on the back of your art and #shroomdrop and #gameofshrooms2024 if you can. Plant or place art; don't hurt nature or property. Avoid protected areas. If it rains, you can hide inside friendly Indy stores as well. If you ask, they'll even help you often. After you plant, take a few photo clues to post. I suggest a close up, then a wide shot, with a landmark of some kind visible (old church, sign post, etc) location tag helps if you are in a suburban area.

If you want to participate as a mushroom-art-hunter, here's a map of participating artist areas that will continue to be updated until the event begins. And to learn more visit the project's website and follow the Game of Shrooms official Instagram account.

