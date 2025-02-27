Gene Hackman found dead at home — along with wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were both found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon. Their dog was also found dead.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed just after midnight that Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, had died, but the cause is still being investigated. Police said they don't suspect "foul play."

The legendary actor, known for his roles in classic films such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, The Poseidon Adventure, and my favorite, The Conversation, had lived in Santa Fe since the 1980s and were married for 34 years.

From The Guardian:

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the couple's home in a gated community called Old Sunset Trail on Wednesday afternoon to investigate the deaths of two elderly people and a dog. It was unclear whether the deputies were responding to a report of the deaths or if they were making a welfare check at the home. "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff said Wednesday evening, before his agency had positively identified the pair.



And from Variety:

After years in stage and television, Hackman broke out with his role as Clyde Barrow's explosive older brother in the 1967 film "Bonnie and Clyde," which brought him his first Oscar nomination in supporting actor. Pauline Kael dubbed his performance the best in the film. He soon after did an about-face as Melvyn Douglas' timid son in "I Never Sang for My Father" and drew a second Oscar nom. But his role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle, the rogue cop in the Oscar best picture winner "The French Connection," defined him and cast his trajectory as one of the American cinema's great actors. His performance in the 1971 thriller nabbed him an Academy Award for best actor. … Hackman always had a surprise hit up his sleeve, as in films like "The French Connection II," "The Firm" and even "The Poseidon Adventure." Hackman delivered an impressive array of performances that have only grown in stature over time. His Harry Caul in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation" is every bit as strong and well delineated now, as when the film debuted in 1974. The same is true of his stoic promoter in the Michael Ritchie ski film "Downhill Racer." His onscreen confidence seemed to grow, not diminish with age — the true sign of a great performer.



