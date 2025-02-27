How to easily take 3D photos on your phone

3D photography sends different images to each eye, fooling your visual cortex into perceiving depth in a 2D image. The slight offset between your eyes creates the depth perception.

Creating these images is simple: take one photo, step slightly sideways, take another. (A free app called 3D Photo makes it easy.) By crossing your eyes while viewing two side-by-side photos taken a few inches apart, the images merge into a 3D scene.

Check out the examples on Moultano's blog:

To photograph a forest, and convey anything like the experience of being there, you need the world to give you other visual cues to add depth to the image, like fog. The world usually doesn't do this, and as a result nearly every photograph of a forest looks like a flat disorganized mess. Add depth, and suddenly all the complexity and beauty reappears. You can show people what a forest is for the first time.

Previously:

• Documentary on North Korea's love of 3D photographs

• Rediscovering 3D cameras

• Yosemite in 3D

• 3D photo of Martian moon, Phobos