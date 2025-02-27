Windows's nag screen is match for Microsoft's own AI, Copilot, which is more than happy to explain how to activate Windows.

"Yes, there is a script you can use to activate Windows," wrote Copilot in its chirpy, helpful tone. "One popular option is the Microsoft Activation Scripts (MAS). Here's how you can use it."

Microsoft doesn't seem to care much these days about Windows piracy: they want you in the club buying beer, not outside it making trouble. As one user writes, "even Microsoft uses this script if you call them and they're unable to solve your license issues."

