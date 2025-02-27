Shy corgi goes to her first puppy party — and reminds us what "socially awkward" feels like (video)

Anyone who has social anxiety when dropped into a group of one or more people will relate to this adorably awkward corgi, who didn't know what to say or do when she was forced to join a puppy party.

While the other frisky pups cavorted around, barking and wagging their tails with glee, this shy 3-month-old pooch tried to disappear. And when that didn't work, she tried to blend into a table.

At one point, some of the other more gregarious doggos tried to befriend the four-legged wallflower, but nope. That's when she decided enough was enough, making a beeline straight to her two-legged mama. (See clip below, posted by rollinwithcannoli.)

Fortunately, according to another TikTok video, posted days later, she eventually warmed up and frolicked with the best of 'em. 'Atta girl!

Via Newsweek

