Shy corgi goes to her first puppy party — and reminds us what "socially awkward" feels like (video)

Image: Corgi portrait; Olha Didenko / shutterstock.com Image: Corgi portrait; Olha Didenko / shutterstock.com

Anyone who has social anxiety when dropped into a group of one or more people will relate to this adorably awkward corgi, who didn't know what to say or do when she was forced to join a puppy party.

While the other frisky pups cavorted around, barking and wagging their tails with glee, this shy 3-month-old pooch tried to disappear. And when that didn't work, she tried to blend into a table.

At one point, some of the other more gregarious doggos tried to befriend the four-legged wallflower, but nope. That's when she decided enough was enough, making a beeline straight to her two-legged mama. (See clip below, posted by rollinwithcannoli.)

Fortunately, according to another TikTok video, posted days later, she eventually warmed up and frolicked with the best of 'em. 'Atta girl!

@rollinwithcannoli

I don't know about these other dogs mom and dad… #corgi #corgipuppy #tricolorcorgi #pembrokewelshcorgi #puppy #dogsoftiktok #doglife #weratedogs #puppiesoftiktok #puppylife #trending

♬ Welp, Didn't Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

Via Newsweek
Previously: Here's what it sounds like to live with a corgi