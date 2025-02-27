Stop-motion spaghetti made from everyday objects (video)

I'm addicted to watching Western Spaghetti by PES. This stop-motion cooking video from 2008 turns a variety of everyday objects into a concoction of wonderful sounds and illusions. A Rubik's cube, candy corn, pin cushions, felt, dollar bills, and more appear to be melting and sizzling in a striking way.

The end of the video is the most scrumptious part, when a ball of cheese (yarn) is grated with a cheese grater over the final pasta dish. I wish I could watch an hour-long version of this. Somehow, this video managed to make me incredibly hungry, despite the fact that nothing in it is actually edible.

