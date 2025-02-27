LEGO can be horrifying (video)

I just watched Lego Killer Pigs, a genuinely creepy stop motion about pigs that break loose from their pen and attack a little Lego man to death. I was on the edge of my seat throughout the entire 2 minutes and 41 seconds of this riveting tale. I never knew Legos could be so gruesome.

I love how this stop motion has great sound effects but 0 dialogue. The lack of dialogue makes it creepier, somehow. This must have taken forever to make. This masterpiece was created by M.T. Stop Motion in 2024.

I'm now subscribed to the creator's YouTube channel. There's many other Lego stop motions to watch, and they all look just as creative and exciting as Lego Killer Pigs. Here's another one of their Lego stop motion delights called 'The Spiders'.

