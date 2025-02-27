Watch this Rube Goldberg-eque dish-cleaning contraption (video)

This Automatic Dish-Cleaning Contraption by Joseph's Machines is clearly the most sensible way to do your dishes. In only 3 minutes, the dirty dishes in this video were moved through a Rube Goldberg-esque contraption that moves them around the entire kitchen through a series of stations. They get washed by spinning gears, scrubbed by a mechanical dog toy that has sponges attached to its feet, dried with a hairdryer, and somehow, stacked up after sliding down a ramp without any breakage.

I wish this kind of wizardry took place in my kitchen when my dishes get dirty. I only know how to wash my dishes the boring, old fashioned way (by hand). Watching Joseph Machine's videos always makes my day better.

From YouTube: "No need to lift a finger! After you eat, the table is cleared automatically, the plates and cups are all sorted and then washed one by one by a giant contraption.

