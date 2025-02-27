Wildfire expert, and anti-semitic misogynist Mel Gibson speaks out

The LA wildfires were a horrible tragedy. Inviting Mel Gibson to speak for your group is also a tragedy.

Best known for screaming sexually explicit insults at the cop who arrested him for drunk driving, noted anti-semite Mel Gibson, is the spokesperson for a group of people who'd have him as their spokesperson. Gibson is mad that an uncontrollable wildfire tore through an area historically known to have an extensive wildfire every decade. The group Mel, Hollywood's unloveable Nazi, is speaking for is called "Saving California."

"Saving California" is brought to us by one of the folks who led the failed 2021 recall effort against Governor Newsom. The was started with the intent of recalling Newsom before the fires were a thing, and this is all just piling on bullshit for low-information voters. Californians, especially Angelenos who lived through the fires, know that all our leaders were doing their best and the firefighters were heroic. Politicizing the relief aid and funds needed to rebuild should be criminal.

Previously:

• Mel Gibson won't be grand marshal of Mardi Gras parade, after all

• 1:9 scale diorama of Mel Gibson's 2006 DUI arrest