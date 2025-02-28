EA open-sources classic Red Alert games

Command & Conquer: Red Alert and its spinoffs represented the peak of the 1990s real-time strategy genre. EA has released the source code to many of the games in the series, now available at Github with an open-source license.

The current state of the source code does not fully compile and will require some effort to restore it. If you wish to restore the original build environment, the following tools are required; Watcom C/C++ (v10.6) for C/C++ source files; Borland Turbo Assembler (TASM v4.0) for assembly files. To use the compiled binaries, you must own the game. The C&C Ultimate Collection is available for purchase on EA App or Steam.

Steam Workshop is in; the ancient code is otherwise released without any support. Fans of the series have already developed a remake of the game engine, OpenRA, presumably a better point of call for people wanting to play the games on modern systems and with modern UX conveniences and features. And I see that Red Alert 2 is missing even though more recent titles are included in the set; I vaguely remember rumors the source was lost.