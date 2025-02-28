Kid tablets are too expensive, except this $50 Chromebook tablet

TL;DR: Invest in your kiddo's education with a refurbished Lenovo 10e 10.1" Chromebook for $49.99.

The days of high prices on tablets are over: get this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for just $49.99. The Lenovo 10e 10.1" Chromebook (2021) is the perfect starter tablet for younger learners — and the right price for mom and dad.

Sized for tiny hands with a 10.1-inch display and weighing in at just 1.1 lbs the Lenovo 10e Chromebook is small but sturdy. Outfitted with DragontrailTM Pro glass, you don't have to worry about the bumps and scuffs that may come with regular use at school and home.

Loaded with ChromeOS, this tablet offers seamless digital interaction on an operating system your young learner will use for years to come. Considered simpler than other competitor operating systems, ChromeOS introduces kids to the Google ecosystem and can help them set up accounts and educational tools to use throughout their school years.

What's under the hood? A MediaTek MT8183 processor that goes up to 2GHz, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. Get up to 16.5 hours of battery life thanks to the Li-Polymer 31.5Wh battery, enough for classroom and homework use (and maybe even some fun games after all that homework is done).

Just like your kiddo, this tablet gets an A — grade A, that is, refurbishment. This means that it's been refreshed to standards that include: may have light wear on the body but no dents, cracks, or missing parts no screen scratches or burns, and a minimum of 80% battery health. Any wear on the body wouldn't be visible standing at least a foot away and battery performance is still enough to get through learning activities.

Make reduce, reuse, refurbish your motto (and save 75% off original price) when you buy this refurbished Lenovo 10e Chromebook for just $49.99.

Lenovo 10E 10.1" Chromebook Tablet (2021) 2GHz MT8183 4GB RAM 32GB (Refurbished) – $49.99

