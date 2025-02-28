New Sly Stone doc explores the price of musical genius

From the excellent Boomerang newsletter (subscribe at their wehsite), here's a recommendations for the Sly & The Family Stone documentary streaming on Hulu:

Your next TV-night absolutely needs to include the just-dropped documentary SLY LIVES! (AKA The Burden of Black Genius) now streaming on Hulu.

It's directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (who did the phenomenal Summer of Soul which you should also see if you haven't), about the legacy and brilliance of Sly & The Family Stone.

If you don't know much about Sly's origin story — or even if you don't know much about his music except for the hits — it's a good primer.

The doc captures the rise, reign and subsequent fadeout of one of pop music's most influential artists, and explores an empathetic human story about the cost of genius. It's an inspiring, rollicking, funky good ride. And of course there's the gigwear. (Wow, just wow.)