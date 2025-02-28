Shrek 5, starring Zendaya, is coming. Be very afraid.

Shrek 5 feels overdue, right? Am I alone in this? Well, regardless, we're getting it anyway, after years of having to sustain ourselves on fan remakes and surprisingly great Puss in Boots-focused spinoffs. (Go watch The Last Wish.) Although rumors have swirled for a while, the first teaser for the upcoming film was released just today, featuring an unexpected addition: Zendaya, who will apparently be playing the adolescent version of one of Shrek and Fiona's three children. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz all return, as does All Star by Smash Mouth, naturally. No word yet on Antonio Banderas, although he and his character seem like no-brainers given just how well Oscar nominee Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was received by children and adults alike. (Seriously, go watch it!!)

Right from the jump, Shrek 5 seems interested in continuing the series' tradition of using its fairy-tale setting to poke fun at modernity – the magic mirror turning into a TikTok feed is right in line with, say, Shrek 2's segment parodying Cops. There's not much to chew on in this short teaser save for the core cast list and the new art style, but this series is beloved for reason – hopefully, this new one will better be than Shrek 3 (which is not a high bar).