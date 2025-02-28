Video: testing the surprising heat resistance of pineapple skin

This pineapple experiment shows the heat-resistance of pineapple skin. This super heated, iron ball was heated to 1800 degrees and then placed on top of the pineapple skin without making a mere dent in it. The rind of the pineapple helps retain moisture within the fruit, and helps protect the fruit from the drying effects of heat.

Another one of the reasons that pineapple skin can withstand heat is the tough and fibrous quality of the skin. This helps protect the fruit from damage due to exposure to the sun. Pineapples grow in hot climates, so it's important that they can survive the weather.

Spongebob Squarepants was smart when he decided to live in a pineapple. I think we should all be doing the same. Maybe airplanes should be made out of pineapple skin, too.

See also: Would you like a miniature pineapple?