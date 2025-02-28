Video of tuckered-out bus-riding dogs after a day of adventure

I never tire of watching videos of adorable puppies getting bussed to doggy daycare. We've previously shared the bus riding adventures of the precious pups from Skagway, Alaska-based Mo Mountain Mutts—including their sweet tribute to regular rider Bernie.

I'm thrilled to share with you a different pup bus! This one is run by Escape to the Country, a doggie daycare and pet boarding company based in Okotoks and serving the South Calgary, Alberta area. Here's a sweet video introducing the regular riders, and here's a much longer one showing lots of dogs boarding the bus, riding to their adventure play area, and then thoroughly enjoying themselves running and jumping across a snowy park, wading in a stream, and playing with all of their friends.

I think my favorite video is this "before and after" one. It first shows how excited the dogs are as they board the bus in the morning and ride to their adventure day, and then cuts to the end of the day as the utterly exhausted—and thoroughly happy—dogs ride back home after an amazing outing.

See more videos of all the cute canines at Escape to the Country's Instagram.