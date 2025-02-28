West Virginia lawmakers want declare Bible "inerrant" and "accurate historical record"

The West Virginia House of Delegates will consider resolution 3020, which would recognize the Holy Bible as 'the divinely inspired, inerrant foundational document for our society and government,' 'an accurate historical record of human and natural history' and 'the utmost authority for human moral behavior.'

[the bill] is co-sponsored by Delegates Dillon, Coop-Gonzalez, White, Anders, Butler, Mazzocchi, T. Howell, T. Clark, and Moore. This resolution is a proposal that seeks to amend the state's constitution. If two thirds of the House of Delegates agree to the amendment, the ratification of the amendment would then be on the ballot in 2026 for West Virginian citizens to vote on.

If it's inerrant and infallible, why does anyone need to vote on it?

This and other news items link to the bill on the W. Va. legislature's website, but all I see is a message saying "Please email us and let us know that the text for House Bill 3020 is not available." I did find a resolution with the same number in North Dokota, however, declaring that Jesus Christ is King.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF

NORTH DAKOTA, THE SENATE CONCURRING THEREIN:

That North Dakota acknowledge the Kingship of Jesus Christ over all the world so that this

great state may at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace,

and harmony

Amendment shmendment!

