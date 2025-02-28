Zelensky ordered out of White House after Trump tantrum

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and J.D. Vance bickered during a news conference at the White House on Friday, with president Trump launching into a rant thereafter that dimmed hopes for a peace deal with Russia. Trump ordered Zelensky to be "thankful," warned him that he was "gambling with World War Three" by not making more concessions, and demanded that he "sign the deal." Zelensky was ordered to leave thereafter. "A scene like this was simply unimaginable in the White House," the BBC quoted someone present at the chaotic scene.

Here's the video; jump to 3m in for where it goes off the rails—initially with J.D. Vance jumping in with some unasked-for stirring. The exchange soon had Trump losing his temper and ranting for several minutes about Ukraine, Zelensky, "the deal" and the poor treatment received by Vladimir Putin.

A number of Ukraine's key European allies were quick to confirm their continued support for the country. French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine… and to continue to do so." Meanwhile, in a post on X directed towards Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "You are never alone dear president… we will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace". Trump, however was praised by the deputy head of the Russian security council, Dmitry Medvedev, who said Zelensky "finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office".

Very clear sides, for once—and no minerals for Trump, of course.