AI killing some companies, others doing fine

Everyone can intuit professions vulnerable to AI. If you're a digital concept artist, data entry clerk or a certain kind of writer, you're thinking about the problem. But what businesses are verifiably being taken out back by the new tech? AI is killing some companies, write Elena Verna, while others seemingly in the crosshairs are doing well. Thriving!

WebMD: Where every symptom leads to cancer. They're crashing and burning and the timing aligns with major AI releases. … Quora: Once the go-to platform where user-generated questions got a mix of expert insights and absolute nonsense – is struggling. And it's no surprise. AI now delivers faster, (usually) more reliable answers. … Chegg: A popular platform for students – now getting schooled by AI. Weirdly, they're fighting back by suing Google over AI snippets. Not sure what they expect.

CNET, a web publishing giant, has lost most of its traffic. And so on. But look who is doing just fine…

Just look at Reddit. Many say they are impacted, but traffic says otherwise – they are CRUSHING it. Probably because people are gravitating toward authentic content and a sense of community.

Reddit is really the last general purpose place to find human opinions about things. Google's search AI never misses an opportunity to summarize a Reddit thread!