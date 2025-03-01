Asus's powerful new gaming tablet PC reviewed

Asus's Flow Z13 13-inch gaming tablets have been around for a few years at the segment's highest end, but the latest model is getting a lot of attention due to the integrated graphics offered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max 390. The result is a startlingly powerful device, benchmarking roughly along the lines of a desktop 3060, but in the 13-inch size of an ultraportable PC.

Games Radar loved it. Here's Tabitha Baker:

The 2025 Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a hybrid device that never quite feels at home amongst either laptops or tablets. It's still one of the best devices I've had the pleasure of testing, though, offering a true blend of power and portability that's unique to this form factor. It's the only Windows gaming tablet on the market doing what it does, but you'll need to be the right kind of player for it to make sense.

The Verge's Antonio G. Di Benedetto is impressed by the graphical grunt it offers: "hold up, integrated graphics are good now?"

The ROG Flow Z13 is a tablet that's also trying to be a hardcore gaming machine. It has a 13.4-inch, 180Hz IPS touchscreen with pen support, 32GB of unified memory (up to 128GB), a 1TB m.2 SSD, and ample port selection, starting at $2,099.99. The Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 APU in our $2,299.99 review unit offers surprisingly good gaming performance, especially for a tablet. And the detachable keyboard with larger keycaps and trackpad feels like it's pulled directly from the excellent ROG Zephyrus laptops. It makes for a potent portable gaming device — one you can even use on your lap without your legs burning up.

PC Gamer, however, finds it something of a talking dog. Even with faster integrated graphics, it's still a $2,300 tablet that isn't as powerful as a regular gaming laptop with a discrete GPU. Jacob Ridley:

This is not the dedicated GPU killer that it's made out to be, or was hoped to be in the lead-up to launch. It's maybe a step on that journey for AMD, a proof of concept that discrete GPU performance is possible for an iGPU, and I do really hope it leads to better things. But in this form factor, with this price and performance, there's little in the way of real-world benefit for a user. Just because other iGPUs are affordable doesn't mean this is. The performance-per-dollar value is horrible.

There's something very enticing about it, but the lack of keyboard really makes the portability (and at more than 3 pounds "portable" is firmly in quotes) less appealing. The Flow X13 is Asus's matching standard laptop, but an update with this new AMD chipset isn't expected in 2025—and last year's 4060 model is already comparable in benchmarks, notwithstanding the worse battery life.