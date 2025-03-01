Honda made a Pokemon motorcycle

Honda's Koraidon Project is a motorcycle designed to resemble the legendary Pokémon creature by that name. The item, shown off only dimly in a promotional photograph, will be exhibited at Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo from Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9, 2025.

In 2024, the Toyota Engineering Society created the "Toyota Miraidon" with their project message," Adults' Devotion Make Children's Dreams Come True." The Honda Koraidon Project started with the idea that Honda could create a Koraidon that is uniquely Honda, based on the commitment to monozukuri (the art of manufacturing) passed on by the Toyota Miraidon. The project consists of approximately 40 engineers who were recruited from the Motorcycle and Power Products Businesses and the Innovative Research Excellence who have shown interest in this project. Under the slogan "Honda's Devotion Make Children's Dreams Come True," the team applied the design philosophy and simulation technology cultivated by Honda's motorcycle business over the years. Innovative Research Excellence's advanced self-balancing technology will also be incorporated to the Honda Koraidon to express game world Koraidon as much as possible in a form Honda's vision of mobility -.

Various bits of enticing media were posted online:

Here's what Koraidon, the Pokémon, looks like. Just what I always wanted in a bike!