Hi-ya! Watch this humanoid robot practice Kung fu (video)

No, this isn't a trailer for the next Karate Kid spinoff. (I hope not, anyway.) This is Unitree Robotics' G1 humanoid robot demonstrating its Kung fu moves.

From Interesting Engineering:

The G1 exhibits remarkable coordination and flexibility with 23 degrees of freedom (DoF) and enhanced stability. Notwithstanding this demonstration of martial arts expertise, the film concludes with a warning that users should not alter the robot in any way that could endanger others or teach it actual combat techniques.



Unitree claims that the G1 is made to handle difficult, filthy, and repetitive jobs in a variety of settings, including at homes, factories, and hospitals. It embodies Unitree's concept of humanoid robots serving as useful work and life companions.

You can purchase your own G1 for $16,000. That seems reasonable for a bodyguard that also does your literal dirty work.

