I'm traveling to Paris in the spring—here's how Babbel is helping me pick up some French

TL;DR: Since I've got a trip planned to Paris this year, I decided to learn French with Babbel. Check out what I thought!

I can't be the only person who's heard that French people are particularly rude to American travelers. I can't blame them, either—we Americans are known as 'bad travelers' for a reason. To prepare for my Paris trip, I decided to learn French, or at least pick up a few handy phrases, with Babbel.

Babbel's the #1 language learning app for a reason, and that's because it's not like the language classes I had in the past. When I saw a lifetime subscription was price-dropped only $129.99 (reg. $599) with an exclusive code from StackSocial, LEARN40, I knew I had to hop on this insane offer.

Language learning made simple

While I chose to learn French with Babbel, the app offers 14 languages in total, including Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, Russian, and so much more. The only catch is that you can only learn one language at a time!

Unlike the seriously boring language classes I had in school, Babbel's lessons only take 10-15 minutes of your day, making it so easy to squeeze in learning regardless of how busy I am. Another bonus? Lessons are focused on building my conversational skills, so I can actually learn how to ask a French person what their favorite boulangerie (that means bakery) or restaurant in Paris is.

Because I don't want to completely butcher my French in front of a local, I love practicing my pronunciation and accent with Babbel's speech recognition technology. It's designed to listen and analyze the words you speak so that you'll improve and even impress someone (I'm hoping to impress a French hottie!)

I definitely will need extra practice before I land at Charles de Gaulle airport, which is why I'm planning on downloading my Babbel French lessons before boarding my flight so I can learn offline. I've also already taken advantage of the app's personalized review sessions so I can keep practicing phrases I'm struggling with.

Want to learn French or another language?

Join me and grab this Babbel lifetime subscription for just $129.99 by entering StackSocial's exclusive coupon, LEARN40, at checkout. The price goes back up on March 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Only $129.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.