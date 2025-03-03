A man and woman about to miss a flight to Mexico at Miami International Airport yesterday thought they could speed things along by hurling a cup of coffee at the face of an American Airlines worker. When their coffee tantrum didn't work, they tried to force their way onto the plane. But much to their surprise, the would-be passengers were arrested instead.

From NBC Miami:

A couple was arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday after they tried to force their way onto a plane and attacked staff, deputies said. … Deputies said the two also got into an altercation with staff at the airport and even threw coffee into an employee's face.

The couple were identified as Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia.

Seirafe-Novaes was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing, while Maia was charged with two counts of battery and trespassing.

A spokesperson for MIA told NBC6 MDSO is handling the investigation but confirmed the employee involved in the coffee incident was an American Air employee.