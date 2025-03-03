No Swastikars! Tesla owners abandon the brand

Tesla owners are finding they do not want to advertise for Elon Musk, or what he stands for.

As Tesla sales continue to nosedive overseas, American drivers are also ditching the brand. Rockstar Sheryl Crow, and Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, have ditched theirs. Regular folks are also ditching Tesla, with one gentleman saying he was happy to only $4,000 getting rid of his. Others just take photos of themselves flipping the car off.

"I started looking back at some of the things he said, and I started to feel guilty that I didn't do more research beforehand," said Ron, who lives in Los Angeles and is only going by his first name for fear of retribution. "I always just assumed he was a quirky, nerdy, you know, space-first exploration technology type of guy." As time progressed and Musk became more outspoken, Ron said he grew increasingly embarrassed to drive the Tesla. "I felt like I was driving a billboard that supported his endeavors and his thoughts and ideologies," he said. Guardian

Tesla and Elon are too intertwined. The Board of Directors will never peep, even if the stock craters. In order to have any hope of winning back the old customer base, Tesla would have to step away from Elon and reaffirm its commitment to diversity and inclusion. I see many Police Departments announcing Cybertruck patrol cars, but I don't think that'll bridge the gap Elon's politics have created.

Previously:

