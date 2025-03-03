Parents outraged after children get tattoos at Texas school — allegedly in front of teachers, using same needle

Parents are outraged after children gave each other tattoos at a Texas school — allegedly right in front of some of the teachers. And as if that weren't bad enough, the students — between the ages of 10 and 12 — reportedly used the same needle.

One 11-year-old boy came home with "I heart my lord" scrawled across his arm, as well as "JC" tattooed on his hand.

"It broke the skin and scabbed over," his distraught mother, Ashley Armstrong, said to Fox 4 News, via The Independent. "The needle was shared several times. From one class to another class to another class. How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?"

It's not clear how many students at Travis Intermediate School got tattooed, but the tattooing was widespread enough to get multiple teachers suspended until the Greenville Independent School District completes its investigation.

From The Independent:

Pupils at Travis Intermediate School were forced to take blood tests over fears they could have been infected. Sharing needles can leave to the spread of diseases like Hepatitis B and C, and HIV. Ms Armstrong revealed that while her son was undergoing the dangerous stunt, no teachers were aware it was even happening. "This could affect him, seriously affect him", she stated.

"Greenville ISD is aware of an incident at Travis Intermediate School where students gave each other tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle," said the school district in a statement, via The Independent.

"Due to the health and safety risks involved, the District immediately launched an investigation. At this time, teachers assigned to the classrooms where the incident allegedly occurred have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation."

"Their role in this matter will be reviewed to determine if further disciplinary action is warranted. The District administration strongly condemns the alleged activities and will not tolerate such conduct. District Administration will work with law enforcement to identify all students involved in the alleged incident. …

"A comprehensive review of the affected campus will be conducted to ensure that the incident in question remains an isolated occurrence and does not happen again. Student safety is our top priority."

