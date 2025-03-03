Star Trek: Khaaaaan! An official podcast is set to launch

CBS has announced a podcast audio drama telling the origin story of Star Trek's greatest (recast) villain: Khan Noonien Singh.

Screaming KHAAAAAAAAAN at the top of my lungs while stuck in traffic or other frustrating spots is pretty cathartic. I am excited to learn the true story behind Khan's rise to power, and I guess his fall told from Khan's POV in more detail than we heard in Star Trek II. CBS has announced that Naveen Andrews will play the titular Khan, tho there is no release date scheduled as yet.

According to the new announcement from CBS, the new audio series will tell another side of Khan's story.

Here's the full synopsis:

"History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan's story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan."

The series itself is written by longtime Star Trek writers Kirsten Beyer and David Mack, based on a story by Nicholas Meyer.