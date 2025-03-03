Statistically speaking, this is when you should quit a TV Show

A dilemma we've all faced: how far into that series should you watch before giving up?

I have a hard time committing to new TV series these days. Most of the things I start, I find I've given up before I pass the minimum recommended by this statistical study. The study also covers another problem I've run into: how long we should stick with a struggling series. I recently watched the last season of Cobra Kai, and having enjoyed the first five, I found season six to be stupid.

These findings offer reassurance to any creator whose show was abruptly canceled. This elite pool of Hollywood producers can sleep easy knowing their masterwork was simply misunderstood, yanked from the airwaves by antsy executives catering to a horde of impatient viewers. If your show was canceled before episode six, you've essentially created a cult classic minus the "cult" part. Congratulations. Yet these figures only cover one half of the TV Watcher's Dilemma. After all, people can quit a show following a handful of episodes or after several seasons of fandom. Recently, I've been slogging through the third season of Yellowjackets, unsure whether I should consciously uncouple from this show. Given all my complaints thus far, I know what you're thinking: watching TV is hard! Stat Significant

via Slashdot

Previously:

• Enjoying the melancholy undercurrent of Charlie Brown television specials

• The writer's strike has put Sony's many Spider-Man television projects on hold