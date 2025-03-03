The surprising reason our Iron Age ancestors drove massive spikes through the heads of the dead

In the northeastern Iberian Peninsula, archaeologists excavating Iron Age communities were surprised to find multiple skulls with huge spikes driven through the forehead all the way through the lower back of the cranium. Found at the Puig Castellar and Ullatsret sites, the skulls were not located with the rest of the skeletons.

Were they war trophies to freak out enemies? Or a way to honor community leaders? Turns out, the answer is likely both.

"Our premise in approaching the study was that if they were war trophies they would not come from the sites analysed, while if they were venerated individuals, these would most likely be local," says archaeologist Rubén de la Fuente-Seoane of the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

The scientists analyzed the strontium and oxygen isotypes found in the enamel on the teeth inside the skulls.

From Science Alert:

Archaeologists can look at specific isotopes and determine not just how a person ate, but where they lived, and how they moved about over the course of their lifetime. "At Puig Castellar the isotope values of three of the four individuals differ significantly from the local strontium reference, which suggests that they were probably not from the local community. In contrast, Ullastret revealed a mixture of local and non-local origins," Fuente-Seoane says. "This result suggests that the practice of severed heads was applied in a different way at each site, which seems to rule out a homogeneous symbolic expression. But more research is needed to be sure."

Previously:

• Archaeologists discover remains of ancient mystic with six fingers

• Archaeological site discovered where new archaeology lab is under construction