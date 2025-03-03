This MagSafe-compatible wallet can find itself

TL;DR: This 2-pack of MagSafe-compatible wallets integrates seamlessly with Apple Find My, holds up to 8 cards, blocks RFID skimmers, and even doubles as a phone stand—all for just $54.99 (reg. $79.98).

Ok, picture this: You're halfway to your destination, running on caffeine and pure hope, when you realize your wallet is missing. Cue the frantic pocket-check, the backtracking, the silent prayers to the universe. But you don't have to live like this anymore.

Meet the MagSafe-compatible wallet that refuses to be lost. With Apple Find My integration, it lets you track its location in real time, send a sound alert when it's nearby, and even trigger Lost Mode if it ever wanders too far. And because this is a 2-pack, you can keep one for yourself and hand the other off to your most forgetful friend.

Aside from being practically un-loseable, this wallet is also a storage powerhouse. It securely holds up to eight cards across three slots, while RFID blocking technology keeps digital thieves at bay. Unlike those other flimsy MagSafe-compatible wallets that barely cling to your phone, this one packs a magnetic grip six times stronger than Apple's own, meaning it won't detach at the worst possible moment.

And because convenience is everything, it doubles as a phone stand with an adjustable hinge, making it perfect for hands-free scrolling, video calls, or binge-watching on the go.

Charging is effortless. Just snap it off when it's time to juice up your phone. Plus, with a battery life of up to four months per charge, this wallet isn't just smart, it's reliable. Made from scratch-resistant PU leather, it's built for everyday wear and tear while still looking sleek and polished.

Don't miss getting two of these trackable MagSafe-compatible wallets for just $54.99 (reg. $79.98) while they're still in stock.

Folding MagSafe Wallet – Works With Apple Find My (2-Pack) – $54.99

StackSocial prices subject to change.

