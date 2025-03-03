This side table is also a VIP lounge for your pet

TL;DR: A mid-century modern end table with a built-in pet bed, featuring a spacious storage drawer, removable cushion, and chew-proof metal legs for just $99.99 (reg. $129.99).

Your pet already thinks they own your furniture. They sprawl across the couch like royalty, hijack your bed, and somehow find the one chair you actually want to sit in. So why not give them their own designated spot that seamlessly blends into your home? Something like this Mid-Century Modern End Table with a built-in pet bed.

This isn't just a table—it's a chic multi-tasker. On the surface, it's a sleek, louvered end table with a spacious drawer for stashing all the random stuff you don't want cluttering up your space (TV remotes, coasters, that one takeout menu you refuse to throw away). But underneath? It's a cozy nook for your furry best friend, complete with a removable plush cushion that turns their nap time into a luxury experience.

And because not all pets actually use the beds you buy them (looking at you, couch-stealing cats), you can remove the cushion and repurpose the lower shelf for books, plants, or decor if you need to. It even works as a compact study desk for kids, making it one of the most versatile furniture pieces in your home.

Let's talk durability. This isn't some flimsy, pet-store-grade setup. With chew-proof metal legs and a scratch-resistant finish, it's built to withstand the occasional zoomies and midnight furniture rearrangements your pet inevitably attempts.

Assembly is a breeze—just 20 minutes and a few easy steps, and you're ready to roll. Plus, the wipe-clean surface makes post-pet cleanups (or coffee spills) a total non-issue.

At just $99.99 (reg. $129.99), this is the pet-friendly furniture upgrade you didn't know you needed. A stylish, space-saving table for you, a comfy retreat for them—it's a win-win.

