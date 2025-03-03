Toddler calls 911 call for "emergency doughnuts"

In Moore, Oklahoma, a toddler named Bennett was playing with an old mobile phone and was delighted that even though the service plan was off, emergency calling was still operational. So, as one does, Bennett dialed 911 and requested "emergency donuts." Listen below. After stating his urgent request, he told the dispatcher to "have a good day."

Police seemed to agree that this was indeed an emergency as they delivered Dunkin' treats to the boy's home. Watch what happened next in this video on Moore Police Department's Facebook site.

